Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand goes to super over

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand needed a super over to decide the winner after a thrilling match finished in a tie at Lord's on Sunday.

Needing to surpass New Zealand's 241-8 to win the World Cup for the first time, England ended on 241 all out after Mark Wood was run out off the final ball.

That meant both teams would get one over each to bat, facing six balls each with a maximum of three batsmen.

The team who score the highest total will be crowned world champions.