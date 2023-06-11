Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Sunday: Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108) India 1st Innings 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83) Australia 2nd Innings 270-8 dec (A Carey 66 no; R Jadeja 3-58) India 2nd Innings (target 444, overnight: 164-3) R.

Sharma lbw b Lyon 43 S. Gill c Green b Boland 18 C. Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27 V. Kohli c Smith b Boland 49 A. Rahane c Carey b Starc 46 R. Jadeja c Carey b Boland 0 S. Bharat c and b Lyon 23 S.

Thakur lbw b Lyon 0 U. Yadav c Carey b Starc 1 M. Shami not out 13 M. Siraj c Boland b Lyon 1 Extras (1b2, nb5, w6) 13 Total (all out, 63.

3 overs, 331 mins) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Gill), 2-92 (Rohit), 3-93 (Pujara), 4-179 (Kohli), 5-179 (Jadeja), 6-212 (Rahane), 7-213 (Thakur), 8-220 (Yadav), 9-223 (Bharat), 10-234 (Siraj) Bowling: Cummins 13-1-55-1 (4nb, 1w); Boland 16-2-46-3; Starc 14-1-77-2 (1nb); Green 5-0-13-0 (1w); Lyon 15.3-2-41-4 Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland result: Australia won by 209 runs Player-of-the-match: Travis Head (AUS) Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)