Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Zimbabwe 205-3, 20 overs (W. Madhevere 67 retired hurt, S. Raza 65 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 2-50)Toss: Zimbabwe