Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 2nd ODI scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Harare, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Sunday: Bangladesh 290-9, 50 overs (Mahmudullah Riyad 80 not out, Tamim Iqbal 50, Afif Hossain 41; S.

Raza 3-56, W. Madhevere 2-40) v Zimbabwe 291-5, 47.3 overs (Raza 117 not out, R. Chakabva 102; Hasan Mahmud 2-47, Mehidy Hasan 2-49)Result: Zimbabwe win by five wicketsSeries: Zimbabwe have winning 2-0 lead in three-match series