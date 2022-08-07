UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Zimbabwe V Bangladesh 2nd ODI Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 2nd ODI scores

Harare, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Sunday: Bangladesh 290-9, 50 overs (Mahmudullah Riyad 80 not out, Tamim Iqbal 50, Afif Hossain 41; S.

Raza 3-56, W. Madhevere 2-40) v Zimbabwe 291-5, 47.3 overs (Raza 117 not out, R. Chakabva 102; Hasan Mahmud 2-47, Mehidy Hasan 2-49)Result: Zimbabwe win by five wicketsSeries: Zimbabwe have winning 2-0 lead in three-match series

Related Topics

Bangladesh Lead Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Tamim Iqbal Harare Sports Club Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

13 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

22 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

22 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.