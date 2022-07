Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the second Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Sunday: Zimbabwe 135-8, 20 overs (S. Raza 62; Mosaddek Hossain 5-20)Toss: ZimbabweSeries: Zimbabwe lead 1-0