Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 2nd T20 scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Sunday: Zimbabwe 135-8, 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 62; Mosaddek Hossain 5-20) v Bangladesh 136-3, 17.3 overs (Litton Das 56)Result: Bangladesh win by seven wicketsSeries: Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are level at 1-1 with final match on Tuesday