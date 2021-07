Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Test scores

Harare, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on third day of one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Friday: Bangladesh 404-8 in 107 overs (Mahmudullah Riyad 150 not out, Liton Das 95, Mominul Haque 70; Blessing Muzarabani 4-94) vs Zimbabwe 209-2 in 67 overs (Brendan Taylor 81, Takudzwanashe Kaitano 63 not out, Milton Shumba 41)Toss: Bangladesh