Cricket: Zimbabwe V Ireland 3rd T20 Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Ireland 3rd T20 scores

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from third and final T20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Sunday: Ireland 141-9 in 20 overs (H. Tector 47, C.

Campher 27, G. Dockrell 23; W. Madhevere 2-8, L. Jongwe 2-23, T. Chatara 2-26, R. Burl 2-28) Zimbabwe 144-6 in 19 overs (C. Ervine 54, R. Burl 30 not out, I, Kaia 23; B. White 2-26, B. McCarthy 2-32) Toss: ZimbabweResult: Zimbabwe won by four wicketsSeries: Zimbabwe win 2-1

