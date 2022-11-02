UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Zimbabwe V Netherlands Scoreboard

November 02, 2022

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Netherlands scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after the Netherlands beat Zimbabwe in a Group 2 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday: Zimbabwe W.

Madhevere b Van Meekeren 1 C. Ervine c Edwards b Glover 3 R. Chakabva lbw b Glover 5 S. Williams c O'Dowd b Van Meekeren 28 S. Raza c Klaassen b De Leede 40 M. Shumba c Myburgh b Van Beek 2 R. Burl b van Meekeren 2 L.

Jongwe c Van Beek b De Leede 6 R. Ngarava c Myburgh b Klaassen 9 T. Chatara not out 6 B. Muzarabani c Glover b Van Beek 1 Extras (lb3, w11) 14 Total (all out, 19.2 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Madhevere), 2-14 (Ervine), 3-20 (Chakabva), 4-68 (Williams), 5-77 (Shumba), 6-92 (Raza), 7-98 (Burl), 8-100 (Jongwe), 9-111 (Ngarava), 10-117 (Muzarabani) Bowling: Klaassen 4-0-17-1, Van Meekeren 4-0-29-3, Glover 4-1-29-2, Van Beek 2.

2-0-17-2, De Leede 4-0-14-2, Van der Merwe 1-0-8-0 Netherlands S.

Myburgh c Burl b Muzarabani 8 M. O'Dowd c Shumba b Muzarabani 52 T. Cooper c Madhevere b Jongwe 32 C. Ackermann c Jongwe b Ngarava 1 B. de Leede not out 12 S. Edwards c Chakabva b Ngarava 5 R. van der Merwe not out 0 Extras (lb5, nb1, w4) 10 Total (5 wickets, 18 overs) 120 Did not bat: L.

van Beek, F. Klaassen, P. van Meekeren, B. Glover Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Myburgh), 2-90 (Cooper), 3-91 (Ackermann), 4-109 (O'Dowd), 5-116 (Edwards) Bowling: Chatara 4-0-22-0, Ngarava 4-0-18-2, Muzarabani 4-0-23-2, Williams 3-0-21-0, Raza 1-0-6-0, Jongwe 2-0-25-1 Toss: Zimbabwe result: Netherlands won by five wickets Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

