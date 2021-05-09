UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Zimbabwe V Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Harare, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Scores at the end of Zimbabwe's first innings on the third day of the second Test against Pakistan at Harare sports Club on Sunday.

Pakistan, first innings, 510-8 declared Zimbabwe, first innings (overnight 52-4) K. Kasuza b Hasan Ali 4 T. Musakanda lbw b Tabish Khan 0 R. Chakabva c Abid Ali b Hasan Ali 33 B. Taylor c Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 9 M. Shumba lbw b Sajid Khan 2 T. Chisoro c Imran Butt b Hasan Ali 1 L. Jongwe b Hasan Ali 19 D. Tiripano c sub (Saud Shakeel) b Sajid Khan 23 R. Kaia c Azhar Ali b Hasan Ali 11 R.

Ngarava not out 15 B. Muzarabani run out (Imran Butt) 7 Extras (b4, lb3, w1) 8 Total (60.4 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Musakanda), 2-23 (Kasuza), 3-40 (Taylor), 4-49 (Shumba), 5-53 (Chisoro), 6-68 (Chakabva), 7-77 (Jongwe), 8-108 (Tiripano), 9-110 (Kaia) Bowling: Shaheen Afridi 14-4-34-1 (1w), Tabish Khan 15-8-22-1, Hasan Ali 13-4-27-5, Nauman Ali 6-3-3-0, Sajid Khan 12.4-6-39-2 Match situation: Pakistan lead by 378 runs on the first innings Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

