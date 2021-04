(@FahadShabbir)

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Brief scores in the third and final Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare sports Club Sunday.

Pakistan 163-3 (Mohammad Rizwan 91 not out, Babar Azam 52; L. Jongwe 3-37) Match situation: Zimbabwe need 164 runs to winToss: Pakistan