UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricketers To Pay Tribute To Australia Firefighters, Brace For Smoke Delays

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:10 AM

Cricketers to pay tribute to Australia firefighters, brace for smoke delays

Sydney, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Australia and New Zealand cricketers will pay tribute to firefighters and bushfire victims during the third Test in Sydney, officials said Thursday, as they prepare for possible delays if air quality plummets due to smoke.

At least 18 people have lost their lives in one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons which has seen blazes raging across the country, including on the outskirts of Sydney.

The match, starting Friday, will go ahead but play will be suspended at the umpire's discretion, should smoke significantly affect air quality or visibility.

Saturday is shaping as of most concern, when another heatwave is expected to sweep across the country and create dangerous fire conditions.

"Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play (for Tests). But what we're finding is it (smoke) comes in quick but also goes quick," Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach told cricket.com.au.

"It's unlikely, we believe, it'll be there for a full day.

"We might see some challenges across that day, but we'll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on." Before play on Friday both sides will take part in a minute's applause for fire and emergency services workers and wear black armbands as a mark of respect for those who have died.

Cricket Australia also announced a fundraising drive for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund during one-day matches between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in March.

"On behalf of Australian cricket, we wish everyone fighting the fires across Australia a safe New Year," Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine said in a joint letter published in local media Thursday.

"We pray the conditions improve, the fires ease and the rains come. And, above all else, we hope all Australians pull together and help each other through this incredibly difficult time." The issue of smoke is a difficult one for cricket officials, who currently rely on a mix of air quality guidelines from the International Cricket Council, state governments and the Australian Institute of Sport.

But there are inconsistencies on what is considered "unsafe".

A Big Bash League match in Canberra was abandoned this month because of toxic bushfire haze, but several have been played in Sydney since the season began two weeks ago.

At last month's Australian Open golf in Sydney, players complained of stinging eyes and trouble breathing, and New Zealand's Ryan Chisnall wore a face mask.

Related Topics

Cricket Weather Fire Australia Died Canberra Sydney Tim Paine March Australian Open Media All From Coach Rains New Zealand

Recent Stories

Six Saudi PoWs return home

6 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

6 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

9 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

8 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

9 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.