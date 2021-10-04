Crimes Against Humanity, War Crimes Committed In Libya: UN Probe
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:30 PM
Geneva, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :War crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Libya since 2016, a United Nations investigation revealed Monday.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity," the Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya said in a statement.