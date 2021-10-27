Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin not ruled out: DA

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin, who shot dead a cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of his latest movie, have not been ruled out, the local district attorney said Wednesday.

"He's obviously the person that fired the weapon," said Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, whose area of responsibility covers the set of "Rust". "All options are on the table at this point."