Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Vietnam's economic growth slowed in the first half of the year as a slump in demand hit exports, authorities said Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country, a global manufacturing hub for clothing, shoes and electronics, saw an expansion of 3.72 percent in January-June, down from 6.42 percent in the same period of 2022.

"The economic growth was not high...

in the context of difficulties and challenges from inside and outside the country," the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

"There was a trend of more employment but the labour and job markets continue to face difficulties and challenges mainly due to enterprises' lack of orders."More than 240,000 people were laid off in the first half of the year, around 80 percent of them working in foreign-invested businesses, according to the GSO.

Two-thirds were working in the leather and footwear industry.