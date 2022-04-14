Crises slowing economic growth worldwide: IMF chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The war in Ukraine has undercut the global recovery, slowing expected economic growth in most countries in the world, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

And beyond the humanitarian tragedy and economic crises, the war has exposed fractures in the international system at a time when global cooperation is the only solution, she said.

The war hit as the world was struggling to recover from the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused an acceleration of inflation that endangers the gains of the past two years.