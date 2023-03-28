UrduPoint.com

Crisis-hit Tunisia Urges 'more Understanding' From Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Crisis-hit Tunisia urges 'more understanding' from Europe

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Tunisia on Monday called for "constructive discourse" from the European Union after a string of leaders warned the country is facing a crisis that could impact the 27-member bloc.

In a statement after meeting EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni in Tunis, Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said he had "invited the European side to show more understanding of this particular phase through which our country is going".

He also called on Europe "to adopt a responsible and constructive discourse reflecting the reality" in the country.

Ammar stressed that Tunisia "relies first on the mobilisation of own resources, and on the economic and financial support of its partners, including the EU, for the success of the process of political, economic and social reforms".

Tunisia, heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment, has been negotiating for several months with the International Monetary Fund for a loan worth nearly $2 billion, but discussions appear to have stalled since an agreement in principle announced in mid-October.

In recent days, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell have issued dire warnings over Tunisia's financial state and the risks an economic collapse could spark a flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.

Migrants from across Africa and Tunisia itself regularly use Tunisia's coastline, less than 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, as a springboard for attempts to reach Europe.

Several dozen migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have died in a series of shipwrecks in recent weeks and others remain missing at sea.

Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa say their lives in Tunisia have become unbearable since President Kais Saied made an incendiary speech last month accusing sub-Saharan African migrants of representing a demographic threat and causing a crime wave.

Saied, who since 2021 has sacked the government and seized far-reaching powers in moves rivals liken to a coup against the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings, has faced muted criticism from western leaders.

In a statement later on Monday, Gentiloni said his visit was a chance to "reaffirm our attachment to the values of democracy, inclusion and the rule of law".

"The European Commission remains determined to support the Tunisian people in the current extremely difficult economic context," the statement added.

He said the Commission was "ready to consider additional macro-financial assistance", but only once an IMF deal is reached.

"It is essential that this can take place as soon as possible," the statement said.

"We wish to continue in this dynamic of cooperation: Tunisia will not be abandoned."

Related Topics

Africa Loan IMF Prime Minister Europe Democracy European Union Visit Died Tunis Tunisia From Government Agreement Top Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

5 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice President receive progress upd ..

UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host CO ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.