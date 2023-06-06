UrduPoint.com

Crisis-hit UK Business Lobby Faces Survival Vote

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Crisis-hit UK business lobby faces survival vote

London, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Britain's scandal-hit business lobby group, the CBI, faces a vote crucial to its survival Tuesday, with members urged to back reform under new leadership after allegations of sexual harassment by staff.

The Confederation of British Industry risks folding after claims that more than a dozen women were sexually harassed at the organisation and two others had been raped.

Police have launched an investigation following the allegations reported this year by The Guardian newspaper, triggering a shake-up at the organisation and an extraordinary vote on its future.

The allegations, described as "absolutely devastating" by new CBI director general Rain Newton-Smith, caused an exodus of member companies -- and the launch Monday of a rival body by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

Rain-Smith, who has described the situation as a "really deep and painful crisis" for the CBI, will tell delegates she is "confident and determined this will be a turning point for us, the start of a new chapter, for a renewed CBI".

"We're ready to deliver a better CBI. We just need one thing now -- your vote," she will say, according to extracts of her speech released in advance.

The resolution at the extraordinary general meeting, which begins at 1100 GMT, calls on remaining member companies to put their confidence in CBI proposals to reform its "governance, culture, and purpose".

The result of the vote is expected later on Tuesday.

The organisation has proposed the creation of a People & Culture Committee plus an external expert-led Culture Advisory Committee.

And it has created the role of chief people officer.

At the same time it is cutting jobs as the reduction in members slashes revenue.

