Crisis In Spain's Centre-right Party Creates Opening For Far-right

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Crisis in Spain's centre-right party creates opening for far-right

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The big winner of the conflict gripping Spain's Popular Party is Vox, analysts say, urging the right-wing opposition to close ranks or risk the far-right faction becoming the nation's second-largest party.

With a general election on the horizon, Santiago Abascal's extremist lineup could become Spain's main opposition party "if the PP doesn't end its internal crisis properly," said Astrid Barrio, a political scientist at Valencia University.

At least in the short term, "the biggest beneficiary in political terms is Vox", which burst onto the political scene less than a decade ago, said Paloma Roman, a political science expert at Madrid's Complutense University.

PP leader Pablo Casado, who just a week ago appeared to be safe in his role, is now counting his final hours as opposition leader after raising explosive corruption allegations about the party's most popular politician, Madrid's regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

But it was a gamble he lost very publicly, and will have to step down at an extraordinary party congress whose date will be set on Tuesday during a meeting of the PP's steering committee.

