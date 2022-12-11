Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men's international world record of 196 selections when he came on as a substitute for Portugal in the second half of their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Ronaldo, 37, who had started a second consecutive match on the bench, equalled the record set by Kuwait international Bader Al-Mutawa.

If Portugal goes further in the tournament and Ronaldo plays again, he would become the sole holder of the record although Al-Mutawa remains an active international so could also make more appearances.