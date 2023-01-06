UrduPoint.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads List Of Top Earners In Sports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo leads list of top earners in sports

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :As the new year brought fresh opportunities for teams to strengthen their squads, a record-breaking deal put Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of sports' highest-paid stars.

Here are the highest-paid athletes: Cristiano Ronaldo fixed the contract price with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for the next 2.5 years at $214 million on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Portuguese football icon became the highest-paid earner in the sports world after moving to the 18-time Saudi champions.

"This contract is unique because I'm a unique player as well," Ronaldo said during the signing ceremony.

"This is not the end for me. The Saudi Arabian League is very competitive. I know people don't know that," he added.

In November, Ronaldo became a free agent after his contract with England's Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement over his disputes with club manager Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, including four with Spain's Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner led Portugal to the UEFA EURO 2016 title.

