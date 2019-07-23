UrduPoint.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Face Rape Charges In Nevada

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charges in Nevada

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges over an alleged rape in Nevada a decade ago, prosecutors said Monday.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office said it had declined to prosecute the Portuguese star because it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that a sexual assault occurred.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, has claimed that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star reached a financial settlement with her following the incident but has denied allegations of sexual assault.

