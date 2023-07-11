Open Menu

Critical Minerals Market Doubles Over Past 5 Years To $320 Billion: IEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Critical minerals market doubles over past 5 years to $320 billion: IEA

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The market for critical minerals used for the energy transition reached $320 billion last year, according to a Critical Minerals Market Review report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday.

Copper led the way with $200 million in investments, followed by lithium with $40 million and nickel with $60 million.

The market for minerals to help power electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels, and other technologies that are key to the clean energy transition has doubled in size over the past five years, according to the IEA.

The report, released with a new online data explorer, shows that record growth in clean energy technologies is propelling huge demand for minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper.

From 2017 to 2022, overall demand for lithium tripled, while demand for cobalt jumped 70% and nickel by 40%.

Even though investments in critical mineral development rose 30% last year, surpassing $40 billion, the IEA found that more investments are needed to meet demand by 2030.

Among the numerous minerals, lithium saw the sharpest increase in investment, with a jump of 50%, followed by copper and nickel.

Related Topics

Vehicles Cobalt 2017 Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Au ..

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Austria

22 minutes ago
 DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

37 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate engages with EU minister ..

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy t ..

52 minutes ago
 COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies an ..

COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

52 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

55 minutes ago
 West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell ..

West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell Production for Ukraine - Kirb ..

24 minutes ago
UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on econ ..

UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

24 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Ed ..

Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Education Emergencies" begins

24 minutes ago
 PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakis ..

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flag ..

GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flagship Recharge Pakistan project ..

24 minutes ago
 Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance ..

Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance minister

21 minutes ago
 UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous