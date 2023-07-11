Critical minerals market doubles over past 5 years to $320 billion: IEA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The market for critical minerals used for the energy transition reached $320 billion last year, according to a Critical Minerals Market Review report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday.

Copper led the way with $200 million in investments, followed by lithium with $40 million and nickel with $60 million.

The market for minerals to help power electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels, and other technologies that are key to the clean energy transition has doubled in size over the past five years, according to the IEA.

The report, released with a new online data explorer, shows that record growth in clean energy technologies is propelling huge demand for minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper.

From 2017 to 2022, overall demand for lithium tripled, while demand for cobalt jumped 70% and nickel by 40%.

Even though investments in critical mineral development rose 30% last year, surpassing $40 billion, the IEA found that more investments are needed to meet demand by 2030.

Among the numerous minerals, lithium saw the sharpest increase in investment, with a jump of 50%, followed by copper and nickel.