UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The United Nations Thursday underscored the need for ensuring world standards at airports in Afghanistan that international airlines feel comfortable to operate there, a UN spokesman said.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric was responding to a question at the regular briefing in New York about the suspension by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) of its flights to Kabul over what it called was "unprofessional attitude" of the aviation authorities there.

PIA was the only international carrier operating regularly out of the Afghan capital.

"Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman, was quoted as saying in media reports.

Spokesman Dujarric, who was asked about the UN secretary-general's reaction to the flights cancellation by PIA, said, "it's critical that Kabul airport and other airports in Afghanistan be running up to international standards, that international airlines feel comfortable to operate there."On its part, he said, the United Nations has been continuing to operate its humanitarian air service using the organization's planes.