UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Agrees $1.2 Billion France Jets Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Croatia agrees $1.2 billion France jets deal

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Croatia has agreed to buy a batch of used fighter jets from France, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday, in a deal worth one billion Euros ($1.2 billion).

The twelve Rafale planes will replace Croatia's Russian-made MiGs in the country's biggest arms purchase since its 1990s war of independence from Yugoslavia.

The EU member chose France's package over bids from Israel, Sweden and the United States and expects to get the first six planes by 2024.

Plenkovic told a cabinet session the French offer to supply the planes for 999 million euros was the best deal.

"For the most favourable price, Croatia gets the best rated and best equipped plane," the prime minister said.

Critics had suggested the government should be focusing its efforts on helping the pandemic-hit economy to recover rather than spending on weaponry.

But Defence Minister Mario Banozic told local media earlier on Friday the decision to buy the jets was not about giving the military "new toys".

"These planes are simply the basis of our security," he said.

Croatia joined NATO in 2009 and the European Union four years later.

Croatia spends slightly less than $1 billion each year on defence, according to NATO figures, falling just short of the alliance's recommendation that members spend two percent of GDP.

But Plenkovic said the jet purchase would take Croatia's spending beyond the two percent threshold.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Israel France European Union Buy Independence Alliance Price United States Sweden Croatia Media From Government Cabinet Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

10 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

12 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

12 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

16 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.