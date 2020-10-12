Croatia beat Sweden to claim first Nations League win

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Croatia picked up their first win of the UEFA Nations League campaign on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over League A, Group 3 bottom team Sweden.

The 2018 World Cup finalists had started the tournament by conceding four goals in each of their defeats to France and Portugal but came out on top in a soaking Zagreb after a late defensive lapse by Pontus Jansson allowed the hosts to snatch the points.

Jansson dawdled under a high ball into the penalty area with six minutes remaining and allowed Ivan Perisic to nip in behind. The Inter Milan winger then squared the ball for Andrej Kramaric to tap in from close range.

Nikola Vlasic had opened the scoring for Croatia in the 32nd minute after capping a sweeping team move started by Luka Modric with a cool side-footed finish that left Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen with no chance.

Sweden levelled through Marcus Berg in the 66th minute and looked as likely to win the match before Jansson's error.

Croatia are third in their group with Didier Deschamps' world champions and Portugal putting their 100 percent records on the line at the Stade de France later on Sunday.

Portugal will be missing two French-based players, Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and Lille defender Jose Fonte, who both tested positive for coronavirus