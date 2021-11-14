Croatia Edge Out Russia To Qualify For 2022 World Cup
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:50 PM
Split, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Croatia pipped Russia to a place at next year's World Cup as Fedor Kudryashov's own goal nine minutes from time handed the home side a 1-0 win in Split on Sunday.
Russia will have to battle through two rounds of playoffs in March to reach Qatar after missing out on top spot in Group H of European qualification by one point to the 2018 World Cup finalists.