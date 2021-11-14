Croatia edge out Russia to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Split, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Croatia pipped Russia to a place at next year's World Cup as Fedor Kudryashov's own goal nine minutes from time handed the home side a 1-0 win in Split on Sunday.

Russia will have to battle through two rounds of playoffs in March to reach Qatar after missing out on top spot in Group H of European qualification by one point to the 2018 World Cup finalists.