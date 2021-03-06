UrduPoint.com
Croatia Landmine Blast Kills Migrant, Injures Several

Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Croatia landmine blast kills migrant, injures several

Zagreb, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A landmine blast killed one migrant and injured several others in a central Croatia area infested with the explosive devices, left over from the country's 1990s war, police said Friday.

The accident occurred when a group of illegal migrants entered mine-infested woods near Saborsko, close to the Bosnia border, on Thursday, police said in a statement.

One young man was killed when he stepped on the explosive device and other migrants were injured in the blast, it added.

Police found the mine victims soon after the accident. Another ten migrants, who left the scene of the accident immediately, were rescued from the area after an hours long search on Friday.

Four of those hit by the blast were hospitalised, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not reveal the migrant's nationalities.

Anti-personnel mines, a hangover from the 1990s conflict which saw the break-up of Yugoslavia, have killed more than 200 people since the fighting ended, official figures show.

European Union member Croatia, lies on the so-Balkans route, used by migrants heading towards Western Europe as they flee war and poverty in the middle East, Asia and Africa. They enter Croatia mainly from Bosnia.

