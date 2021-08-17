UrduPoint.com

Croatia Logs Record Inflation Rate Since April 2013

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

ZAGREB, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Croatia's consumer prices rose by 2.8 percent on an annual basis in July and the inflation rate hit the highest since April 2013, according to data released by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

At the annual level, the price of transport increased the most, up by 9.3 percent compared to July last year.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 5.7 percent, restaurant and hotel services by 3.9 percent, and communications by 1.7 percent. Only the prices of clothing and footwear fell by 0.3 percent on an annual basis.

The increase in consumer prices was accompanied by a rise in producer prices of industrial products, which grew by 7.9 percent in July compared to the same month last year -- the biggest jump since April 2011.

