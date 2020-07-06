Croatia PM praises 'great victory' for conservatives in parliamentary election

Zagreb, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic hailed a "great" re-election victory for his conservative HDZ party as officials results showed them leading parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"Our victory is not only great but binding," he said of the government's task to "work with all our hearts for Croatia".

His party was on course to win 68 seats of the 151-member assembly, ahead of the 42 seats won by their main rivals, a Social Democrat-led coalition, according to official results with nearly 90 percent of the ballots counted.