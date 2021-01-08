UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia President, Cabinet Get Public Jabs To Fight Vaccine Fears

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Croatia president, cabinet get public jabs to fight vaccine fears

Zagreb, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Croatia's president and most of the cabinet received coronavirus jabs before tv cameras on Thursday as part of a campaign to counter widespread vaccine hesitancy among the public.

Some 20,000 people in a population of 4.2 million have so far received the jab since Croatia launched its vaccination campaign with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 27.

The first doses were given to retirement home residents and healthcare workers, and patients with chronic diseases and people over age 65 are next in line.

But nearly half of respondents -- 44 percent -- to an Ipsos survey in mid-December said they did not plan to get inoculated.

Forty-six were in favour of a shot while 10 percent were undecided, according to the poll.

Sceptics voiced fears that the vaccines were developed too fast and unease over possible side effects.

"I urge everyone... to get vaccinated, it certainly helps," President Zoran Milanovic told reporters after getting his jab at the presidency.

Ten cabinet ministers were also publicly vaccinated, while Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and six other ministers already infected with the coronavirus did not take part.

Experts insist that with clinical trials carried out on tens of thousands of volunteers, any major risks would have already been detected.

But rare side effects, or those affecting specific patient profiles, cannot be categorically ruled out.

Croatia has ordered some 5.6 million vaccines doses so far, including those of Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Since the start of the pandemic the country has registered more than 200,000 coronavirus infections and more than 4,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Croatia December National University TV Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

16 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

31 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

31 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

31 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

31 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.