Croatia Rattled By 4.9 Magnitude Quake

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Zagreb, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Croatia on Wednesday in the same central area still recovering from a deadly tremor a week earlier, sending panicked residents onto the streets.

The quake hit after dark at around 1700GMT, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with an epicentre near the town of Petrinja that was badly damaged by last week's earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the shocks, which were also felt in the capital Zagreb some 50 kilometres (30 miles) to the north.

"People fled to the streets again," Stjepan Kostanjevic, mayor of the central town of Glina, told regional broadcaster N1.

"Tiles fell from the roofs... I hope there will be no victims," he added.

On December 29, the Petrinja region was rocked by a 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people as it tore down buildings and village homes.

More than 3,500 buildings in total were damaged, with some 50 razed to the ground, officials said.

Hundreds of people in the quake-affected region, one of Croatia's poorest, have since been sheltering in caravans and mobile homes.

