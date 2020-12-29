Croatia rocked by powerful 6.4 earthquake: USGS

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Croatia on Tuesday, USGS reported, tearing down buildings in the central town of Petrinja.

The tremor, which struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT, was also felt strongly some 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the epicentre in Zagreb, where panicked residents raced onto the streets, according to an AFP reporter.