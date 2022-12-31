UrduPoint.com

Croatia Set To Enter Euro, Borderless Europe Club

Published December 31, 2022

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Croatia was counting the last hours Saturday before switching to the euro and entering Europe's passport-free zone -- two milestone steps for the country since joining the EU nearly a decade ago.

At midnight (2300 GMT Saturday) the Balkan nation will bid farewell to its kuna Currency and become the 20th member of the eurozone.

It will also be the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world's largest, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its members.

Experts say the adoption of the euro will help shield Croatia's economy at a time when inflation is soaring worldwide after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent food and fuel prices through the roof.

But feelings among Croatians are mixed -- while they welcome the end of border controls, some worry about the euro switch, with right-wing opposition group saying it only benefits large countries such as Germany and France.

