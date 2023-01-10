Croatia sets deadline for businesses to reduce prices after euro introduction

ZAGREB, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) --:Businesses in Croatia must reduce prices by Jan. 13 or face government measures, the country's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday.

Some economic entities took advantage of the introduction of the euro from Jan. 1 "in a fraudulent manner," Plenkovic said, raising prices under the guise of rounding.

The government "will not hesitate" to impose measures on businesses that do not comply. These will include abolishing subsidies and introducing taxes, Plenkovic said, adding that the rounding of prices harms both citizens and the government.

Since the introduction of the euro, the Croatian government has received numerous complaints from citizens about higher prices.

Croatia entered the eurozone and the European Union's border-free Schengen area on Jan. 1.