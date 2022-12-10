UrduPoint.com

Croatia Stun Brazil In Penalty Shoot-out To Reach World Cup Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Croatia stun Brazil in penalty shoot-out to reach World Cup semi-finals

Doha, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Croatia stunned favourites Brazil to reach the World Cup semi-finals on Friday, winning 4-2 on penalties after a nailbiting last-eight tie finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Marquinhos missed the crucial spot-kick in the shoot-out, hitting the post when he had to score to keep Brazil in it after Rodrygo's earlier attempt had been saved by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and Croatia converted all four penalties.

It was a remarkable turnaround after Brazil had looked set for victory when Neymar opened the scoring with a wonderful strike midway through extra time that allowed him to equal Pele's Brazilian record of 77 international goals.

But Bruno Petkovic hit back at the other end in the 117th minute for Croatia to force a shoot-out, and Zlatko Dalic's team followed up their win over Japan on penalties in the last round with this victory, which must go down as their greatest ever triumph.

"We are very, very proud but this is not the end. We want to go further still," said Dalic.

"It is the second time (in a row) Croatia have been in the semi-finals and the players are going wild." As they advance to the last four, Brazil will have to wait at least another four years before winning a record-extending sixth title.

Neymar -- who left the pitch in tears -- had fired Brazil into the lead at the end of the first half of extra-time, working one-twos with Rodrygo and Lucas Paqueta before rounding goalkeeper Livakovic to score.

But it did not break Croatia's resistance as the 2018 World Cup finalists hit back.

"It is difficult, but while we are sad life goes on, so we need to lift our heads up," Brazil skipper Thiago Silva told broadcaster Globo.

"I am very proud of the boys, of what we did, but unfortunately that is football." Brazil, though, had never played with the same attacking flair as in their last-16 win over South Korea.

Croatia were as obdurate and difficult to break down as ever, and they have now gone to extra time in eight of their last nine major tournament knockout matches, with the exception being their defeat to France in the World Cup final four years ago.

It was never going to be easy for Brazil to play with the same freedom and joy as in their demolition of the Koreans, when they celebrated their goals with choreographed dance moves that seemed to upset some onlookers.

- Fear of losing - But the challenge for Brazil coach Tite's side -- given the huge pressure that is always on the Brazilian national team at a World Cup -- was to not let the fear of losing remove all that joy.

The stakes get higher as the tournament progresses and Brazil came into Friday's game at Doha's education City Stadium looking to avoid falling into another trap set by an accomplished European side.

Brazil had been knocked out of the last four World Cups at either this stage or in the semi-finals, every time by European opposition.

Croatia may be a nation of just four million people but they got to the final four years ago and Luka Modric, their inspiration then, remains one of the finest players on the planet at 37.

It turns out that a midfield three of Modric, Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic can hold its own against Brazil too.

The Selecao had scored four times in the first 36 minutes against South Korea. Here they managed just three attempts on target in the first half, and nothing seriously troubled the Dinamo Zagreb shot-stopper Livakovic.

Brazil nearly scored within two minutes of the second half as an Eder Militao cutback was almost turned into his own by Josko Gvardiol, before Livakovic produced saves from Richarlison, Neymar and Paqueta.

Further Livakovic stops from Neymar and from Paqueta followed, draining some of the belief from a tense Brazilian support.

It seemed as if they were heading for defeat when Neymar broke the deadlock, but Croatia showed all their resilience to equalise when Petkovic applied a first-time finish to a low centre by fellow substitute Mislav Orsic.

Then came penalties, and Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Modric and Orsic all converted for Croatia, while Rodrygo and Marquinhos came up short.

Neymar, supposed to take Brazil's final kick, did not get the chance, and his tournament ends in tears.

Related Topics

Football World Education France Zagreb Doha Same Lead Brazil Japan South Korea Croatia May 2018 Post All From Chelsea Coach Inter Milan Million Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Pe ..

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summ ..

18 minutes ago
 Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap ..

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap

18 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront ..

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - ..

18 minutes ago
 Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear F ..

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversa ..

19 minutes ago
 Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support ..

Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones ..

19 minutes ago
 Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.