Croatia To Face India Or Pakistan In Davis Cup 2020 Qualifier

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Croatia to face India or Pakistan in Davis Cup 2020 qualifier

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Croatia will play either India or Pakistan to qualify for next year's Davis Cup, after the draw for the qualification stage was made on Sunday.

The 2018 champions crashed out in the group stage of this week's tournament in Madrid, with the final on Sunday pitting Rafael Nadal's Spain against Canada.

Spain, Canada and the two losing semi-finalists, Great Britain and Russia, automatically qualify for the competition next year, as well as Serbia and France, who have been granted the two wild card slots.

It leaves 12 places for the winners of the qualifiers, which will be contested on the weekend of March 6 and 7.

Ties will consist of four singles matches and one doubles, with all rubbers played over the best-of-three tie-break sets.

Other stand-out fixtures include Colombia facing 2016 champions Argentina, and 28-time winners Australia taking on Brazil. Germany, who lost to Britain in this year's quarter-finals on Friday, will be up against Belarus.

Croatia, Colombia, Australia and Germany will all be at home.

Davis Cup 2020 qualifiers: Croatia (s) (c) v Pakistan/India Hungary (c) v Belgium (s) Colombia (c) v Argentina (s) USA (s) (c) v Uzbekistan Australia (s) (c) v Brazil Italy (s) (c) v Korea, Rep.

Germany (s) (c) v Belarus Kazakhstan (s) (c*) v Netherlands Slovakia (c*) v Czech Republic (s) Austria (s) (c) v Uruguay Japan (s) (c*) v Ecuador Sweden (s) (c) v Chile (s) denotes seeded nation(c) denotes choice of ground(*) denotes choice of ground determined by lot

