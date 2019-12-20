UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia To Pick A President In Tight Three-way Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:50 AM

Croatia to pick a president in tight three-way race

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A nationalist folk singer and a leftist former premier are challenging Croatia's conservative president in a close election race on Sunday that could loosen her camp's grip on power.

The Adriatic nation, which is set to host the EU's rotating presidency in 2020, is a magnet for tourists but no paradise for locals, who are leaving in droves to escape a sluggish economy and widespread corruption.

While the presidency is a largely ceremonial post, incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is a symbol of the status quo.

In office since 2015, the 51-year-old is backed by the centre-right HDZ who have dominated politics almost continuously since Croatia's 1991 independence.

Now she is facing attacks from both sides in an election likely to be settled in a run-off on January 5.

By then, Croatia will be host to the EU presidency for a six-month term focused on the bloc's boundaries: while the UK prepares for Brexit, Western Balkan states are knocking at the door.

- 'Cakes in prison' - Grabar-Kitarovic, Croatia's first female president, began her campaign with a comfortable lead in the polls.

But she has lost ground after a series of gaffes.

Most notably, the president raised eyebrows in November after she sang at the birthday party of Zagreb's scandal-hit mayor Milan Bandic and said she would "bring (him) cakes... in prison" if he is convicted of a slew of corruption charges.

An apparent effort to win over the mayor's supporters, the comments did little to inspire voters fed up with endemic graft.

Rivals now trail behind her 27 percent mark within the statistical margin of error, according to a recent poll by Ipsos Puls agency.

If Grabar-Kitarovic loses, analysts say it could spell trouble for HDZ's moderate Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in next year's parliamentary poll.

The top rivals on Sunday's ballot are former Social Democrat prime minister Zoran Milanovic and right-wing singer and businessman Miroslav Skoro, who is running as an independent.

- Wooing nationalists - Skoro, whose patriotic folk tunes were a hit in the 90's, has been courting HDZ's nationalist wing in hopes of stealing votes from those who feel the party has become too moderate.

The 57-year-old has called for the military to be deployed to halt migrants at the border and promised to pardon a convicted war criminal.

He also wants to enlarge the powers of the president, who currently commands the armed forces and coordinates foreign policy with the government.

Grabar-Kitarovic has herself tried to placate nationalists in the past -- including failing to clearly condemn growing nostalgia for Croatia's pro-Nazi WWII regime.

This year she announced her re-election bid in a far-right magazine.

"HDZ is split, it is clear that some of its voters will not support Grabar-Kitarovic," political analyst Tihomir Cipek told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Split Zagreb Milan Independence Lead United Kingdom Croatia Brexit January November Border Criminals Sunday 2015 2020 Post From Government Top Race

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2019 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Tebboune on new re ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egypt&#039;s President discuss ..

10 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

12 hours ago

Civil-military harmony promoting conductive atmosp ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.