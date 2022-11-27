Croatia v Canada World Cup starting line-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 1400 GMT): Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Canada (3-4-3) Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson (capt), Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David Coach: John Herdman (ENG) Referee: Andres Matonte (URU)