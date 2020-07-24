Croatia votes in new government

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Croatia's parliament backed late Thursday a new conservative government of incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, as he faces steering the country through the coronavirus pandemic and looming economic crisis.

The new cabinet was approved in the 151-assembly by 66 MPs of Plenkovic's Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) after its victory in an election earlier this month.

The prime minister also secured the backing of eight MPs occupying automatic seats for ethnic minorities, as well as two deputies from smaller parties.

"Croatia is facing a particularly challenging moment in its history," Plenkovic told the lawmakers presenting his 18-member cabinet.