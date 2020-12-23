Croatian government adopts plan for legislative activities in 2021

ZAGREB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Croatian government on Wednesday adopted a plan for legislative activities next year, under which 145 bills would be sent to parliament in 2021. The plan includes bills for alignment of national legislation with EU law.

The head of the Office for Legislation, Zdenka Pogarcic, said that 12 of the bills were of a reform nature and were aimed at achieving the priority goals contained in the government programme for the present term as well as the goals from the government's development strategies.

The Ministry of Justice and Administration faces the biggest challenge next year as it should introduce 22 bills into parliament. The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development would introduce 17 bills, the Ministry of Agriculture 13, the Ministry of Science and education and the Ministry of Finance 12 each and the Ministry of Health 10 bills.

All other government departments would present six or fewer bills.

The government adopted the programme for the transposition and implementation of EU law in 2021 and the plan for the approximation of national law with the EU acquis in 2021, including 56 acts and 50 pieces of secondary legislation.

The government also decided to grant HRK 9.189 million in aid to help mitigate and remove the consequences of natural disasters that had occurred in 2020 and partly in 2019.