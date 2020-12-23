UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Government Adopts Plan For Legislative Activities In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Croatian government adopts plan for legislative activities in 2021

ZAGREB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Croatian government on Wednesday adopted a plan for legislative activities next year, under which 145 bills would be sent to parliament in 2021. The plan includes bills for alignment of national legislation with EU law.

The head of the Office for Legislation, Zdenka Pogarcic, said that 12 of the bills were of a reform nature and were aimed at achieving the priority goals contained in the government programme for the present term as well as the goals from the government's development strategies.

The Ministry of Justice and Administration faces the biggest challenge next year as it should introduce 22 bills into parliament. The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development would introduce 17 bills, the Ministry of Agriculture 13, the Ministry of Science and education and the Ministry of Finance 12 each and the Ministry of Health 10 bills.

All other government departments would present six or fewer bills.

The government adopted the programme for the transposition and implementation of EU law in 2021 and the plan for the approximation of national law with the EU acquis in 2021, including 56 acts and 50 pieces of secondary legislation.

The government also decided to grant HRK 9.189 million in aid to help mitigate and remove the consequences of natural disasters that had occurred in 2020 and partly in 2019.

Related Topics

Education Parliament Agriculture Croatian Kuna 2019 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

1 minute ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

5 minutes ago

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

17 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

23 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

31 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.