Croatian Gov't Caps Basic Foodstuffs Price To Mitigate Impact Of Inflation

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ZAGREB, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Thursday presented price caps on basic food items to mitigate the impact of high inflation.

"There is a huge increase in the prices of basic foodstuffs. After consultation with manufacturers and retail chains, we agree that we will limit the following products," Plenkovic said at the government session.

The foodstuffs to be capped include edible sunflower oil, milk, flour, white crystal sugar, whole chicken, pork and minced meat, he said.

The package of measures, which is worth almost 21 billion kuna (2.

8 billion U.S. Dollars), applies to both citizens and businesses, Plenkovic said.

The new measures will be able to protect Croatian citizens, the public sector and the economy, and can enable a peaceful, predictable autumn and winter this year, he noted.

The relief measures came amid Croatia's double-digit inflation as consumer prices in Croatia rose by 12.3 percent in July compared to the same month last year, the highest inflation rate since the Croatian State Statistics Office began to keep the data.

