UrduPoint.com

Croatian PM Predicts 7 Pct Economic Growth In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Croatian PM predicts 7 pct economic growth in 2021

ZAGREB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Croatia's economic growth that had been previously estimated at about five percent could reach seven percent in 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday.

The crisis had cost Croatia 35 billion kuna (5.5 billion U.S.

Dollars) but the country is back on the road of economic recovery, he told a conference on Croatia's economy.

The country's economy is rising thanks to the increased investments and great tourist season, he said.

Plenkovic said that other economic indicators of the country are also very positive, such as the employment rate and average pay.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Croatia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

11 minutes ago
 2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

26 minutes ago
 Man electrocuted to death

Man electrocuted to death

4 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' D ..

UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' Details on Email - Ministry of ..

11 minutes ago
 Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.