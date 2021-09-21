Croatian PM predicts 7 pct economic growth in 2021

ZAGREB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Croatia's economic growth that had been previously estimated at about five percent could reach seven percent in 2021, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday.

The crisis had cost Croatia 35 billion kuna (5.5 billion U.S.

Dollars) but the country is back on the road of economic recovery, he told a conference on Croatia's economy.

The country's economy is rising thanks to the increased investments and great tourist season, he said.

Plenkovic said that other economic indicators of the country are also very positive, such as the employment rate and average pay.