UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Police Launch Manhunt After 6 Found Shot Dead

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:30 AM

Croatian police launch manhunt after 6 found shot dead

Zagreb, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Croatian police launched a manhunt Thursday after six people were found shot dead inside a house in the capital Zagreb, police said.

Local media reported the suspect was the former spouse of one of the victims, who was killed along with her partner and four members of her family.

A police statement said neighbours raised the alarm after they heard gunshots inside the house in the Kajzerica neighbourhood in the south of the city.

The neighbourhood has been sealed off and a manhunt was under way, it added.

The victims included two men, three women and a child, Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic told reporters.

A child found at the same house was unharmed, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Zagreb Same Women Family Media

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

8 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

8 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

8 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

8 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

8 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.