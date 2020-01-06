UrduPoint.com
Croatian President Faces Leftist Challenge In Election Run-off

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Zagreb, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Croatia's conservative head of state -- trying to unite a fractured right wing -- faced a serious challenge from a leftist former prime minister as the country went to the polls on Sunday in a presidential election.

Some 3.8 million people are eligible to vote in a poll that is being held just days after Croatia took over the European Union's helm for a six-month period, which will be dominated by Brexit and the bloc's enlargement.

At the same time, the EU's newest member is struggling with a mass exodus of its people, corruption and a lacklustre economy at home.

Centre-right incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was campaigning on a slogan promoting "real Croatia", hinting she believes the ruling HDZ party that is backing her are the only ones who can truly represent the country.

Her rival Zoran Milanovic, a former Social Democratic premier, has labelled such statements as "very dangerous", and wants to see a liberal democratic country which promotes equality for all citizens.

The outcome of the vote for the largely ceremonial post is uncertain, with the latest survey by Ipsos agency giving Milanovic a three-percentage-point lead over Grabar-Kitarovic.

"Let's build together a more prosperous Croatia... that will look forward not backwards," the country's first female president said after voting in Zagreb.

The 51-year-old former top diplomat will have to lure back hardliners who voted for a nationalist folk singer in the election's first round in December.

Dominating in cities, Milanovic led the first round with around a third of the vote, thanks in part to that split among the right-wingers.

Analysts said the first-round results showed an increase in support for hardliners, a trend seen in other European countries such as Poland or Hungary.

