Croatian Skocic Takes Over As Iran National Team Coach

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Croatian Skocic takes over as Iran national team coach

Tehran, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Dragan Skocic was on Thursday named coach of Iran's national team, filling the role left vacant by the departure of Marc Wilmots, the federation announced.

Skocic, 51, has coached four Iranian first division clubs since moving to the country from his native Croatia in 2013.

He replaces former Belgium international Wilmots, who quit his post in December following back-to-back defeats by Bahrain and Iraq in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Skocic's contract will run until the end of the current qualifying phase in Asia, in June 2020, according to state news agency IRNA.

Iran have played at the World Cup finals on five occasions, including the past two editions in 2014 and 2018.

However, they are third in their qualifying group for the tournament in Qatar and in danger of missing the next round.

