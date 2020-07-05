UrduPoint.com
Croatia's Conservative HDZ Party Take Election Lead: Exit Poll

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Croatia's conservative HDZ party take election lead: exit poll

Zagreb, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Croatia's conservative HDZ party was poised for a victory in Sunday elections, an exit poll showed, putting the ruling party in a strong position for coalition talks to form a government.

HDZ was slated for 61 seats in the 151-member parliament, followed by 44 from their main rivals in a centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats, according to an exit poll from Ipsos agency.

