Zagreb, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Croatia's conservative HDZ party was poised for a victory in Sunday elections, an exit poll showed, putting the ruling party in a strong position for coalition talks to form a government.

HDZ was slated for 61 seats in the 151-member parliament, followed by 44 from their main rivals in a centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats, according to an exit poll from Ipsos agency.