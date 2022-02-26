ZAGREB, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:Croatia's economy registered a record-high 10.4 percent growth in 2021 as it continued its strong recovery, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the growth rate was 9.7 percent, somewhat below the previous two quarters.

Nevertheless, it was the third consecutive quarter of economic growth, showing that the country has been recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 crisis, the bureau said in a statement.

In the second quarter of 2021, Croatia's economy grew by a record-high 16 percent, and in the third quarter by 15.8 percent.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic predicted on Friday that Croatia will be among the fastest-growing economies in the European Union (EU). The EU has estimated that Croatia's economy would grow by 6.1 percent in 2021-2023.