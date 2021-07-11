UrduPoint.com
Croatia's Mektic And Pavic Win Wimbledon Men's Doubles Title

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:10 AM

Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win Wimbledon men's doubles title

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the Wimbledon men's doubles title on Saturday with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 victory over Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

The top seeds triumphed for the first time as a team at the Grand Slams.

For Pavic, it was a third major victory after the 2018 Australian Open with Oliver Marach and the 2020 US Open partnering Bruno Soares.

They became the third and fourth Croatian men to win a Wimbledon title after Goran Ivanisevic, who won the men's singles title in 2001, and Ivan Dodig, who won the mixed doubles in 2019 alongside Latisha Chan.

